THE latest viral craze to take the internet by storm has people making themselves look 60 years older.

Dubbed the Age Challenge, celebrities and social media users are sharing hilarious images of what they might look like in 2079.

Here’s what you need to know:

What is the Age Challenge?

This new internet craze involves using a filter on FaceApp to age yourself up by 60 years and get a glimpse into what you will look like in your old age.

While FaceApp is not new – having launched in 2017 – it has gone viral thanks to the realistic look of its old person filter. People are then encouraged to share the results online.

Celebrities such as Billie Eilish have shared aged up pictures of themselves.

How do you do the Age Challenge?

If you want to get in on the challenge all you need to do is download FaceApp and then select a picture you wish to be aged up.

You then use the free old option in the age section of the app and it will then transform the image, adding grey hair and wrinkles to make a convincing looking portrait of the person in old age.

What do parents need to know?

Parents should always be aware of internet safety and take care when they or their children share images of themselves online.