Fallen Acorn Brewing Co, in Gosport, made the announcement on its social media page yesterday (April 26) that they will be closing their doors to customers from next week due to the continual financial strain that has arisen from a number of factors.

The company was established in 2016 as a result of a previous company, Oakleaf Brewing, going into administration, and the business gained a loyal following as time went on – but they have been unable to keep up with the constant challenges.

From export changes that came in after Brexit to the pandemic and multiple lockdowns and into the cost of living crisis and the reduction in customers, the brewery managed to overcome each hurdle, but over the last few months it has felt the pinch.

Fallen Acorn Brewing Co is going into voluntary liquidation as of next week because of a continual series of crises that has forced them to make the decision.

Tim Hoolahan has been the general manager at the brewery for three and a half years and is ‘devastated’ at the decision that is having to be made.

He said: ‘This is the type of situation where a business could could survive a crisis or eight crises but they are just ongoing.

‘The recovery from Covid is probably years in the making, people’s drinking habits had changed and we took a much bigger hit.

‘It is devastating to the team because we spent a long time building something that has felt more than just a job. It has been something that people have poured their hearts into and it is hard to see it collapse through no fault of the team.’

The announcement has seen customers and locals get in touch with the business to express their sadness and Tim said that it has been ‘touching to see how many people care about the brewery and how many people are going to miss it.’

