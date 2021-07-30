Keen footballer Bradley Coombes tragically died in February after a year of treatment for bowel cancer.

His friends and family have raised more than £7,000 for Young Lives vs Cancer (formerly known as CLIC Sargent) with two events held this month.

They hosted a charity football match on July 17, made up of two teams that Bradley used to play for.

Bradley Coombes, who died from bowel cancer in February 2019

On July 22, a celebration of his life, named ‘Bradley’s Perfect Day’, was held at The Ship in Langstone, the pub he used to work in.

The event was titled ‘Bradley’s Perfect Day’ as it was filled with his favourite things: his favourite music, and a barbecue, which he loved to cook at home.

Bradley’s mum, Caroline, said: ‘Bradley would have loved the football match and evening in The Ship.

Caroline and her mum

‘The team at The Ship did a brilliant job in making the evening so special.

‘It was so lovely to have family and friends together as coronavirus restrictions meant we weren’t able to give Bradley the proper send-off he deserved.

‘Bradley really appreciated the support he was given from Kate, a social worker from Young Lives vs Cancer who helped Bradley access grants, helped him digest the information he was given at the hospital and continues to be a great support to myself too.

‘Young Lives vs Cancer gave Bradley independence and dignity and Bradley was determined to pay back the charity that supported him.

The football players

‘For his 23rd Birthday he asked for donations to the charity instead of presents for himself. That was the kind of person he was.’

Caroline, has set out to raise £23,000 over the next year in her son’s memory and has already raised £22,000 for Young Lives vs Cancer.

Liz Blunt, the charity’s fundraising and engagement manager for Hampshire, said: ‘Raising £7,000 could pay for six families to stay a month in Jean’s House, our ‘Home from Home’ for families to stay close by to the specialist Southampton Hospital.

‘Another big thank you also to Mark, the manager of The Ship, for his kind donation of a large TV for Jean’s House.’

