Stephen Gaskell, 39, from Liphook, was reported missing yesterday evening.

‘We and his family are extremely concerned for his welfare,’ a police statement said.

Missing Stephen Gaskell. Pic Hants police

Stephen is described as being white, tall, of average build, and with short dark hair. He will possibly be wearing dark rimmed glasses.

He drives a BMW X5.

Stephen could still be in the East Hampshire area, but he also has links to Dorset.