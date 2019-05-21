Have your say

A 27-YEAR-OLD man’s family are concerned after he went missing without his medication.

Wiktor Wiacek was last seen at about 9.15am in the St Mary’s Road area of Southampton but could be in Southsea, Gosport or Lymington, police have said.

Officers said Wiktor’s family are becoming ‘increasingly concerned’ about his absence.

He is described as being 6ft 1in-tall with brown eyes, dark blonde hair and an eastern European accent.

He was last seen wearing a black and white Diesel jumper and black trousers.

Anyone who may have seen Wiktor should call police on 101, quoting the reference number 44190165342.