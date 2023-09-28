News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize
Officers find body in search for missing schoolgirl
Police name teenager who was stabbed to death on her way to school
Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
BBC introduces new rules for flagship presenters after Lineker row

Family fun day being held at Portsmouth's Beacon View Primary Academy will include go carts, an obstacle course and giant bouncy castle

A family fun day is taking place this weekend to raise money in a bid to help struggling families.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 28th Sep 2023, 15:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 22:20 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The event is taking place at Beacon View Primary Academy with go carts, a giant bouncy castle and an obstacle course. It will take place between 10am and 3pm on September 30 and the money that is raised will go towards buying food for families that are struggling.

Entry to the fun day will be free for families, but there will be a number of food stalls available offering candy floss and popcorn, slush puppies, hot dogs and nachos, cakes and much more.

Dancers will perform between 11am and 2.15pm and there will be a number of things for everyone.

For more information about the event taking place, click here.

Related topics:PortsmouthDancers