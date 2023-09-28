Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event is taking place at Beacon View Primary Academy with go carts, a giant bouncy castle and an obstacle course. It will take place between 10am and 3pm on September 30 and the money that is raised will go towards buying food for families that are struggling.

Entry to the fun day will be free for families, but there will be a number of food stalls available offering candy floss and popcorn, slush puppies, hot dogs and nachos, cakes and much more.

Dancers will perform between 11am and 2.15pm and there will be a number of things for everyone.