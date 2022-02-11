Charles Andrew Lamb

Flt Lt Charles Lamb, from Stubbington, died on January 11 from multiple health issues aged 87.

He joined the Royal Air Force in August 1950 as an apprentice when he was about 15 before attending RAF Cranwell in Lincolnshire.

Flt Lt Lamb also joined No. 1 Radio School based at RAF Cosford near Somerset and he spent a significant amount of time at the radar station RAF Clee Hill where he was when he met his late wife, Violet, who he married in 1956.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flt Lt Charles Lamb

The veteran left the forces in about 1975 or 1976 and his work then took him and Violet to places like Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Nigeria.

Today’s funeral service would have marked the couple’s 65th wedding anniversary which daughter, Roz, said makes it even more poignant.

This afternoon, a funeral service will be held at Oaks Crematorium in Havant at 3.15pm where family hope to drum up support after they approached their local RAF unit in Swanick – 78 Squadron – to see if the RAF can send personnel to attend the funeral of the veteran.

The funeral will be followed by a reception at Lee-on-the-Solent Sailing Club.

Now, personnel from the Squadron, as well as a military bugler, are set to attend.

The RAF have also appealed to other veterans to come to the ceremony to pay their respects.

Flt Lt Lamb’s daughter, Roz, said: ‘Service life took dad to Hemswell, Coningsby, Cranwell and Locking. Perhaps his and mum’s favourite posting took them to Penang, Malaysia. Dad was seconded to the Malaysian Air Force and worked at Butterworth. He helped to construct and control the first radar station in that region.

‘I think the fact that we are having a lot of military support is amazing. Dad always spoke of the support that the military can sometimes offer on these occasions.

‘He spoke of the six gun salute. The fact there will be a presence will be fantastic.

‘There may be a salute which will be a wonderful tribute to my Dad. A bugler has been secured to play The Last Post and Reveille. All of our family would like to thank Warrant Officer Clare Ryan for everything she has been able to organise for my father's last day.

‘It will make the world of difference to his funeral and of course my Dad – all of the family would be delighted with this attention.’

Warrant Officer Clare Ryan, the principal air and space operations manager at 78 Squadron RAF in Swanwick, said she was proud to attend the service - and urged other veterans from across the area to pay their respects.

Speaking to The News, she said: ‘I’m immensely proud to be attending the funeral.

‘In the RAF we class ourselves as a big family. So if we can be there and remember the veterans that have previously served, then we will.

‘When it’s my time, I would like to think that a few veterans would remember me, for what I did in the services.'

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron