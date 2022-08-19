Family pay tribute to 'talented carpenter and devoted dad' who died after collision on the Isle of Wight
THE family of a man killed in a collision on the Isle of Wight have paid tribute to the ‘incredibly talented carpenter’ and ‘devoted dad and partner’.
Officers were called at 1.22am on Saturday July 23 to the A3054, Ningwood Hill, following a report of a single-vehicle collision involving a van.The driver of the van, Matej Gruber, 45, from Newport suffered serious injuries and later passed away. Paying tribute to him, his family said: ‘Matej was an incredibly talented carpenter who specialised in shepherd’s huts.‘He was a devoted dad to Jessica Gruber and partner to Trudy Waughman.‘He will be sadly missed by both and by all his friends.’
Read More
Enquiries into the exact circumstances of the collision are ongoing and officers remain keen to speak with anyone who can assist their investigation.Anyone with information is asked to contact the police by calling 101 or report online, quoting reference number 44220295763.