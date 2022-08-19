Officers were called at 1.22am on Saturday July 23 to the A3054, Ningwood Hill, following a report of a single-vehicle collision involving a van.The driver of the van, Matej Gruber, 45, from Newport suffered serious injuries and later passed away. Paying tribute to him, his family said: ‘Matej was an incredibly talented carpenter who specialised in shepherd’s huts.‘He was a devoted dad to Jessica Gruber and partner to Trudy Waughman.‘He will be sadly missed by both and by all his friends.’