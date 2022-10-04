Mikhail Degtiarev, 18, of Station Street in Portsmouth, died at the scene of the collision in Eastern Road on August 18.

He was riding a white Honda CBF600 motorcycle. There were no other vehicles involved.

His next of kin are being supported by specialist officers, police say. Officers are still appealing for witnesses to the accident, which happened just after 8.20pm.

Mikhail Degtiarev, 18, of Station Street in Portsmouth, who died at the scene of an accident on Eastern Road Picture: Hampshire police

In a statement, Mikhail’s family said: ‘Our beloved son Mishenka, you are our only and best child in the whole universe.

‘You have not harmed a single living being on this earth. From the first minutes of your life, you have given us all your beautiful smile and love.

‘You are the most faithful and honest, kind and selfless person. You always only built and created.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘You are a young violinist, a wonderful figure skater and a skilled archer.

‘Mikhail connected his life with psychology, because he wanted to help people, and he managed to help many guys.

‘Moving forward has always been your goal: moving in spirit and moving in body.

‘You are a great driver and at the age of 18 you managed to master driving a motorcycle and a car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘You spent so little time with us but you managed to achieve so much.

‘Your dad and mum.’