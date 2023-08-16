Police were called at 4.49am on Monday 14 August to a road traffic collision on Portswood Road, Southampton, involving a motorbike and a number of parked vehicles.The motorcyclist, 19-year-old George Milton from Eastleigh, was taken to hospital but sadly died a short time later and his family have now paid tribute to him. His family is being supported by specialist officers. His family said: “After the devastating news that George sadly passed away, we are overwhelmed by all the tributes still coming in for our special boy.“George was loved by many. He was very caring and affectionate and he lived life to the max. George will be forever young. We will love you forever.”The collision remains under investigation and the police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or the moments leading up to it who has not already come forward.If you have any information, please report online via the police website, or call 101, quoting reference 44230327533.