Fareham Academy celebrates 100 per cent GCSE science pass rate

A SCHOOL in Fareham is celebrating a fifth of students receiving the highest grade in their science exams.

Fareham Academy, in St Anne's Grove, Fareham , saw 20 per cent of students sitting the Triple Science exams receiving a grade 9.

The school also celebrated 100 per cent pass rate for students sitting the science exams.

Headteacher Adele Deasy said she was 'absolutely delighted' with the students' results.

She said: 'It's great to celebrate the incredible hard work that gone on this year.

'I couldn't be more happy with the results.'

Along side the 'strong' result in core subjects, Ms Deasy said students had also performed well in creative subjects.

She said: 'The curriculum we design is a really creative, so we've worked hard not to slim things down.

'Our top performing subjects once again our art music, drama subjects, so we're really pleased we have given them a place in the curriculum.

It was the last results day for Ms Deasy, who has been headteacher for four years, as she prepares to leave the school to become an executive consultant in the education sector.

In a message to students and parents, she wrote: 'I would like to thank you for the overwhelming number of messages I have received regarding my decision to move on from Fareham Academy.

'As I am sure you can imagine, it was a very difficult decision as this is a very special place to work.'