Fareham artist's 'harsh' portraits of Portsmouth families shortlisted for international art award

At art school, Georgina Lowbridge was known as ‘the girl who paints sofas.’

Fareham-based artist Georgina Lowbridge has been shortlisted for an international art award, with her paintings capturing family scenes from the Portsmouth region.

But now the artist has been shortlisted for an international award thanks to her portraits of Portsmouth and Fareham families.

Georgina, who lives in Whiteley, has been shortlisted in the Wells Art Contemporary Awards 2019 for her painting ‘Too Much Fun.’

The painting features two of her boyfriend’s uncles asleep on the sofa after a family party - and it has divided opinion among its subjects.

Georgina said: ‘One of them is happy with it, the other asked for me to stop painting him.

‘Some people think that I paint them a bit harshly.

‘My Mum tries to be diplomatic - she says my paintings are “very honest.”

‘People want to be looking glamorous for a painting, but it's important to pain them as they are.’

Rod Bown, one of the dozing men in the painting, said Georgina had ‘definitely’ captured the scene.

He said: ‘Everyone wants to be immortalised.

‘I didn’t think I would be immortalised having a nap.

‘She’s definitely captured me - a lot of work has gone in to it.’

A painting can take more than 500 hours, with Georgina working in her garden studio after finishing her day job as a part-time teacher at Swanmore Primary School.

The twenty-six year old’s paintings of children at Southsea arcades and families watching TV in Fareham are inspired by the oil paintings of 19th century artist Edgar Degas.

She said: ‘I just really admire the old masters - I’m really inspired by Degas, and the way he captured people going about their lives.

‘I have always been interested in these scenes - the mundane of life.

‘This is what I have grown up with.’

‘Too Much Fun’ is one of 94 shortlisted artworks exhibited at Wells Cathedral, Somerset, until August 11.

Shortlisted artists will be eligible for a wide range of prizes including a cash prize, as well as exhibition and professional development opportunities.

This year’s competition attracted more than 1,800 entries from around the world.