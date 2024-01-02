The car park site, which is located in Fareham, was due to be officially closed on January 2, 2024 in preparation for work to begin on January 8 – but the council posted on Facebook yesterday (Jan 1) that it would be closing it a day early because the shopping centre was not open.

The site will be handed over to contractors, Neilcott Construction Ltd and the multi storey car park will be replaced with a new surface car park with larger parking spaces and will benefit from four electric vehicle charging points, with the capacity to add a further 12 if required.

Councillor Seán Woodward, Executive Leader of Fareham Borough Council, said: “It is important that we do not close the Osborn Road multistorey ahead of or during the busy Christmas period. However, the New Year is the perfect opportunity to say goodbye to this underutilised car park which has served us well over the last 50 years but is now well beyond economic repair. I will be pleased to see a much more practical and attractive surface car park in 2024, in line with the opening of our new arts and entertainment venue Fareham Live, when we will have many hundreds of spaces within a couple of minutes’ walk of the new venue and the shopping centre.”