Fareham charity cancels proms event amid ongoing funding crisis

A CHARITY that works with children who have cerebral palsy and adults suffering from Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and recovering from strokes. has been forced to cancel a high-profile upcoming event, after fears about a lack of available funding.

The Rainbow Centre in Fareham, which supports youngsters from across the south coast, has cancelled its upcoming proms night at Fort Nelson.

The charity has been facing ongoing issues due to a funding crisis.

READ MORE: The Rainbow Centre in Fareham needs to raise £50,000 to ensure survival

Posting on social media, a spokesman for The Rainbow Centre said: ‘The Rainbow Centre is in the middle of an urgent funding appeal as the charity is facing financial difficulties.

‘Therefore it would not be right for us to proceed with an event of this scale with the financial commitment required to make it a success. It is hugely disappointing but it would not be responsible of us to proceed.

‘We apologise for any disappointment and thank you for your continued support.’

Currently, the centre needs to raise £100,000 by the end of August – otherwise it may have to close.

The annual running cost of the charity is £850,000.

