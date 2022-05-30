Fareham College health students to get industry experience with NHS programme

T Level Health Science students Millie Mortimore, Ellis Ravenhall, Hannah Newton, Megan Avis and Isabelle Symes, aged 17 and 18 from Fareham, Portsmouth and Lee-on-the-Solent, all applied for the placement working with the local NHS Trust Southern Health, successfully making it through the application and interview stage.

The programme saw the students working alongside NHS staff at Gosport War Memorial Hospital and Petersfield Hospital and also gaining valuable community healthcare experience with the Fareham Integrated Community Team.

Ellis and Isabelle along with Catherine Willson in the Health and Fitness Suite at Fareham College’s Bishopsfield Road Campus.

Catherine Willson, practice educator for adult nursing at Southern Health, said: ‘We are delighted to support these students on placement in some of our clinical areas and give them first-hand experience of their chosen careers.

‘These placements will provide students with the skills, behaviours, and knowledge that the health service needs, giving us an exciting opportunity to shape the future NHS workforce.’

Michelle Young, faculty director for health, science and education, said: ‘We are delighted to be working closely with Southern Health and other NHS Trusts to establish these new qualifications.

‘Getting support from our NHS partners has been challenging as they have been so focused on dealing with the pandemic but we know the experiences that our students will gain from this programme are going to really set them up for their future careers.’