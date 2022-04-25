Arwen Lawton, a Level 3 graphic gesign student from Fareham College, was awarded £250 in art supply vouchers after making a logo for charity UDonateacar.

Her project was scored ahead of six shortlisted winners, and she was invited, alongside runner-up Holly Southwell, from Itchen College, to the head offices of Silverlake Automotive Recycling to receive the prize.

Arwen Lawton's car sticker was declared the winner from six shortlisted designs. From L to R: Silverlake managing director, Allen Prebble, and Arwen Lawton.

Speaking about winning the competition, Ms Lawton said: ‘Honestly, I am over the moon to hear that I was declared the winner.

‘I feel that this is an amazing opportunity, and I am so excited to be working with Silverlake to create my design.’

The judging panel, including the mayor of Southampton, Alex Houghton and Ben Fishwick, editor of the Southampton Daily Echo – and former chief reporter at The News, were impressed with how Ms Lawton interpreted the design brief, as well as her attention to detail.

Ms Lawton will work alongside Silverlake’s graphic designer to finalise the sticker, which will be sent to those who donate through the scheme.

Russel Squires, Ms Lawton’s graphics and photography lecturer at Fareham College, said: ‘When my graphics student received this commission from Silverlake, Arwen expressed the most interest; she wasted no time conducting some research, doing some initial tests and refining her design.

‘As her tutor, I am incredibly proud of her achievements and winning this design competition. I’ll look forward to seeing how she progresses in the future.’

UDonateacar allows people to donate their vehicle to Silverlake and contribute some of the proceeds to local charities.

One of the non-profit organisations Silverlake work with include Global’s Make Some Noise, which supports disadvantaged families.

Allen Prebble, managing director at Silverlake, said: ‘It’s been fantastic to give these young designers an opportunity to experience working to a brief for a genuine requirement, and the talent has been exceptional.

‘UDonateacar is all about making it easy to donate and make a difference by supporting small, community charities taking care of disadvantaged people.