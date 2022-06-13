Fareham College students set up cookery group for people with dementia

Students and staff in the Health and Science Faculty at Fareham College have been working in partnership with a charity, Andover Mind, to deliver six weeks long Dementia Friendly Cookery Groups.

The sessions, held in the college's professional restaurant, Avenue 141, provide carer givers and service users with lessons where they can have a break from their usual routine, try new recipes, and have fun.

Service users with mild cognitive impairments or dementia are supported by second-year level 3 Health and Social Care students enabling care providers to meet other regional carers over coffee.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cookery group for people with dementia has solicited praise from those who have benefited.

Pam Jacques, whose husband John attends, said the cookery classes had brought about a real improvement in the couple’s quality of life.

She said: ‘The cookery group has improved John's self-esteem and confidence. He really enjoys working with the students; thank you for your support and kindness.’

Catherine Green, a spokeswoman for mental health charity Andover Mind said: ‘Being able to offer the cooking group to our service users has been really valuable to us - which we couldn't do without the purpose-built facilities.

‘Not only are the activities themselves stimulating, but the company of the wonderful students has brought so much joy to our carers and cared for.

‘Both students and those living with dementia have built confidence in the kitchen and improved communication skills. It is always a pleasure to visit the college.’