More than seven vehicles, including mobile homes and caravans, were spotted next to Fareham Town Football Club on Friday afternoon.

Now the council says it has ‘begun the process to remove’ the traveller encampment removed from the fields, according to a message on the Fareham Borough Council website.

Local authorities regularly apply for a court order to have encampments removed.

The traveller encampment in Cams Alder Recreation Ground.

Fareham South ward Councillor Nick Gregory said he had not been contacted by any residents or organisations in the area regarding the encampment.

He said: ‘I’m sure the council is working on the issue.’

The latest incursion follows a long series of encampments across the area.

In March, Portchester precinct car park was occupied by a 'massive' traveller encampment.