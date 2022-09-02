Fareham councillor Jean Kelly quits after moving to Liverpool - sparking political row between Liberal Democrats and Conservatives
A FAREHAM councillor has resigned after moving to Liverpool, sparking a row between Liberal Democrats and Conservatives.
Former Portchester East councillor Jean Kelly has recently quit following criticism of her moving 255 miles away from her ward.
Councillor Sean Woodward, leader of Fareham Borough Council said: ‘If she resigned in April then the by-election would have been held on polling day at negligible cost.
‘As it is, her actions have cost the council and the taxpayer of Fareham several thousands of pounds including payments to her.
‘Now the good people of Portchester East will have the opportunity to choose a hard-working councillor rather than one who’s still up north.’
Read More
The by-election will be held on October 20.
A spokesperson for the Fareham Liberal Democrats said: ‘Jean’s retirement, after years of service to the community, was long planned to coincide with the end of the Summer break to minimise any disruption to the Council during the annual August holidays.
‘This was all agreed and her resignation letter was left with the party for submission today to minimise any inconvenience to the Council.
‘Jean and Gerry’s move away from their Portchester home in The Crossway was not eased by complications in their house buying/selling process with great timing uncertainties, but that enabled Jean to mentor our newly elected councillors, Chrissie Bainbridge and Paul Nother, as they took on Council responsibilities.’