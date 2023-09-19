Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fareham mum Samantha Dale has launched a fundraiser for charities Naomi House and Sebastian's Action Trust as family and friends prepare to push and pull her “lovely” 10-year-old son Alfie on his wheelchair cross country over tough terrain.

Taking place on September 30, the 26-mile walk will go from Sebastian's Action Trust Charity in Basingstoke to Naomi House in Stockbridge and then back again, with Samantha saying: “Please dig deep and help us support these amazing charities.”

Friends and family are taking part in a 26-mile charity walk for disabled Alfie. Pic: Family/Just Giving

Alfie’s supporters are also holding an event on October 1 at Abshot Community Centre, Fareham, to raise more funds for the charities, which provide incredible 24-hour care to the boy.

Samantha wrote on fundraising page Just Giving: “Alfie is a lovely 10-year-old boy with severe disabilities from birth. The main ones are quadriplegic cerebral palsy, bulbar palsy, epilepsy, unexplained SVT (abnormal heart pulses) and bradycardia's.

“He has profound learning difficulties, is completely tube fed and has recurrent chest infections requiring lots of input on a daily basis to keep Alf well including using a nebuliser, oxygen, suctioning, repositioning and chest physio.

“Alfie is completely reliant on 24-hour care and hoisting due to these complexities, which makes it really difficult to go on holiday or have a break with Alfie that will cater to all his complex needs. Places such as Naomi House and Sebastian Trust have helped provide this well needed break and change of four walls for us as a complete family with full accessibility.

“We are forever grateful for these times and opportunities of making memories. This is why we have chosen to do this marathon walk with Alfie, to raise money and awareness of these two amazing charities.”

Naomi House has provided respite care which has been invaluable to the family. “We have always stayed and accessed it with Alfie and his two siblings, as they see it as a holiday,” Samantha said.

Sebastian Trust has provided the family with “many fantastic family days”. Samantha added: “It is essential to make forever memories especially when your child is not meant to make it to adulthood.”