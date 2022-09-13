Fareham fire crews have been called to a car flipped on its roof in Longfield Avenue.

Fire crews from Fareham Fire Station and an ambulance were called to the crash in Longfield Avenue at around 8pm this evening.

The incident saw a 68-year-old man suffer a medical episode that led to him flipping his Volvo car on to its roof.

The car was a write-off – but the man appeared to suffer only minor injuries, according to attending firefighter Ben Brown.

He said: ‘The car was just on the pavement – it was amazing another person wasn’t involved. I’m guessing the road was 30mph.

‘The car was on its roof and we managed to get him out and he was okay.

‘The ambulance (crew) said it was a medical episode. He was okay, but he had a small cut on his hand.

