News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Fareham fire crew rescues man, 68, trapped in car after it flips on its roof in residential road crash

FIREFIGHTERS have rescued a man trapped inside his car after a medical episode led him to flipping the vehicle on to its roof in a residential road in Fareham.

By Richard Lemmer
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 10:48 pm
Fareham fire crews have been called to a car flipped on its roof in Longfield Avenue.
Fareham fire crews have been called to a car flipped on its roof in Longfield Avenue.

Fire crews from Fareham Fire Station and an ambulance were called to the crash in Longfield Avenue at around 8pm this evening.

The incident saw a 68-year-old man suffer a medical episode that led to him flipping his Volvo car on to its roof.

Read More

Read More
HMS Bronington: Last of 'wooden walls' former Royal Navy warship once captained ...

The car was a write-off – but the man appeared to suffer only minor injuries, according to attending firefighter Ben Brown.

Most Popular

He said: ‘The car was just on the pavement – it was amazing another person wasn’t involved. I’m guessing the road was 30mph.

‘The car was on its roof and we managed to get him out and he was okay.

‘The ambulance (crew) said it was a medical episode. He was okay, but he had a small cut on his hand.

maneged to get him out and he was okay

The firefighter encouraged members of the public to call 999 services as soon as they see a road traffic incident.

FarehamVolvo