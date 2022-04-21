Fareham man Ismail Mahmood charged following rape of girl, 17, in a car in Southampton

Ismail Mahmood, 20, from Bishopsfield Road, Fareham, has been charged with rape and failing to comply with a community protection notice and was remanded to appear at Southampton Magistrates Court today.

It follows a report of a 17-year-old girl being raped by a man unknown to her in his car in Millbrook in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Southampton Crown Court.

The girl is being supported by specialist officers.

Since the report was made to us, officers pursued several lines of enquiry as part of their investigation, according to a spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary.