Fareham man Ismail Mahmood charged following rape of girl, 17, in a car in Southampton

A MAN from Fareham has been charged following the rape of teenage girl in Southampton.

By Richard Lemmer
Thursday, 21st April 2022, 5:36 pm

Ismail Mahmood, 20, from Bishopsfield Road, Fareham, has been charged with rape and failing to comply with a community protection notice and was remanded to appear at Southampton Magistrates Court today.

It follows a report of a 17-year-old girl being raped by a man unknown to her in his car in Millbrook in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Southampton Crown Court.

The girl is being supported by specialist officers.

Since the report was made to us, officers pursued several lines of enquiry as part of their investigation, according to a spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary.

Mahmood was further remanded to next appear at Southampton Crown Court on May 23.

