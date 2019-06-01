Fareham man named as motorcyclist killed in crash on A27 in Titchfield

THE family of a motorcyclist famed for his ‘impromptu karaoke singing’ who was killed in A27 crash have paid tribute to him.

Tim Ford, 40, of Chamberlain Grove, Fareham, died after being involved in a collision on Southampton Road in Titchfield which took place near the Argos store shortly before 6pm on Friday, May 24.

Tim Ford. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

He was riding his Honda motorcycle on the eastbound carriageway when it went into the opposite carriageway and was in collision with a car.

Tim was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family have now paid tribute to him saying that they will miss him ‘oh so much’.

They said: ‘Our world changed forever when my brother Tim Ford, aged 40, tragically died in a road traffic collision. Tim was famed in the family for his Frank Spencer impressions and impromptu karaoke singing.

‘We really appreciate your messages and thoughts but please can we ask that you respect our privacy at this time.

‘Tim, you were taken from us in a blink of an eye. We all will miss you oh so much. You made us laugh you made us cry but up with Dad you shall now fly. Xxxxxxxx’

A friend of Tim’s, Louise Barlow has also paid tribute to him following his death.

She said: ‘Tim was a kind hearted person that would help anyone, I’ve know him since he was 18.

‘We only spoke the week before he passed away he was in such a happy mood.

‘He will be sadly missed by a lot of people and my heart goes out to his family at this time.’

As part of the investigation, a 47-year-old man from Gosport was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop, and failing to report an accident.

He was released from custody but remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this collision should call police on 101, quoting Operation Shetland.