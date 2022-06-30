John Wilton won an overall Spirit of the Event award following the 120th Dick Peachey classic car and bike trial based in the South West of England, which saw 88 competitors start their motors on June 24.

His award recognised the endeavour of participating in an ‘ancient’ car around the course over the trial’s three day length.

John participated in his 1925 Trojan Utility vehicle, driving a challenging 530 mile course including technical off-road sections through Gloucestershire, Somerset and Cornwall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Wilton and his car in action.

The trial was named after former chairman of the Motor Cycling Club, Dick Peachey, who died earlier this year.

The club organise the event - and Peachey’s son Neil presented John with his award at a gala dinner.

Cars and bikes, some nearly 100 years old, attempted to complete the course.

Neil Peachey and John Wilton.

John, who has done Motor Cycling Club trials for the last 20 years, said: ‘It was very tiring. The car's not very fast. It does a maximum of about 35 miles per hour and so most of the other cars are much faster than that.

‘My Trojan is the one I use to trial in and I've done that since about 2000.

‘There were 36 off-road sections where you get out into the forest and climb muddy tracks.’

Started by the mayor and town crier in Nailsworth, Gloucestershire, the triallists took in some of the steepest hills in the area.