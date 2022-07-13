Attorney General Suella Braverman QC arrives for a Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street on July 12, 2022 in London, England. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Ms Braverman, who is the acting attorney general, starts her campaign video at Sea Sunday, an annual service featuring sea cadets honouring past seafarer at the D-Day Memorial along the Warsash seafront.

The Fareham MP said said: ‘(Sea Sunday) is the annual highlight for me as the MP for Fareham when we come together to celebrate our brave seafarers, all the brave men and women in our armed forces, and the Royal Navy - to give thanks for their sacrifice and heroism.

‘It makes me really proud to be the MP here in Fareham and really proud to be British.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the rest of the video, the MP outlines her vision for the UK – one of low taxes and unleashing the ‘potential’ of Brexit.

She said: ‘I’ve heard it said we can’t afford to cut taxes. The truth is we can’t afford not to cut taxes. Taxes is too high and tax is too unfair.’

She added: ‘I want to live in a country where the police turn up when your house gets burgled and you get to see a GP when your child is ill.