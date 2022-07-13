Fareham MP Suella Braverman highlights Warsash tradition as moves into the next round of the Conservative Party leadership contest

THE MP for Fareham North has highlighted her love for Warsash in her official Tory leadership bid video, as she moves through to the next round of the contest.

By Richard Lemmer
Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 6:58 pm
Attorney General Suella Braverman QC arrives for a Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street on July 12, 2022 in London, England. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images
Attorney General Suella Braverman QC arrives for a Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street on July 12, 2022 in London, England. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Ms Braverman, who is the acting attorney general, starts her campaign video at Sea Sunday, an annual service featuring sea cadets honouring past seafarer at the D-Day Memorial along the Warsash seafront.

The Fareham MP said said: ‘(Sea Sunday) is the annual highlight for me as the MP for Fareham when we come together to celebrate our brave seafarers, all the brave men and women in our armed forces, and the Royal Navy - to give thanks for their sacrifice and heroism.

‘It makes me really proud to be the MP here in Fareham and really proud to be British.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Read More

Read More
Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt and Fareham MP Suella Braverman both one step...

In the rest of the video, the MP outlines her vision for the UK – one of low taxes and unleashing the ‘potential’ of Brexit.

She said: ‘I’ve heard it said we can’t afford to cut taxes. The truth is we can’t afford not to cut taxes. Taxes is too high and tax is too unfair.’

She added: ‘I want to live in a country where the police turn up when your house gets burgled and you get to see a GP when your child is ill.

After securing 32 votes in the Tory leadership ballot, just above the minimum requirement of 30, the MP thanked her colleagues who voted, saying : ‘I'm pleased to be into the next round of voting.’

Suella BravermanFarehamWarsashRoyal NavyBrexit