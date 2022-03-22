The incident took place between 1.20am and 2.05am on Saturday morning, when the young woman was attacked on the footbridge that crosses over Western Way, close to Fareham train station.

The female victim reported that after she had left the Slug and Lettuce at around 1am, and she was walking along West Street when she was approached by a man unknown to her, who then raped her.

Specialist officers are continuing to support the victim.

Police are investigating a rape that took place on the footbridge near Fareham train station.

The man is described as being white, between 20 and 40 years old, approximately 5ft 11ins with a slim build and a full beard that is blond and grey in colour.

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary has asked for any sightings of a man acting suspiciously, between midnight and 3am that morning in the area of the town centre near to the train station, to be reported to the police.

An increased police presence across the town centre has been conducting patrols and gathering information from residents, according to Detective Chief Inspector Roger Wood from Hampshire Constabulary’s Operation Amberstone team

The inspector said: ‘We take these types of reports very seriously and over the past three days a significant number of officers have been conducting enquiries in the area and reviewing CCTV.

‘They’ve been working alongside our neighbourhood policing team officers who have been carrying out regular patrols and speaking to residents and shoppers in the town centre. You can expect to see a heightened police presence in the town, around the train station and near to the A27 today.

‘We are building a picture of the events leading up to this incident, and the circumstances of the incident itself, but we’re not yet in a position to release a CCTV or E-fit image of a suspect.

‘There are a number of active lines of enquiry that we are following at the current time and the public will be informed of any significant developments or further appeals for information.’

Anyone with any information – including CCTV or dash cam footage – is encouraged to call the police on 101 quoting reference number 44220109191 as part of Operation Formation.

