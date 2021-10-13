The woman, who is in her 80s, was using a Quay Street roundabout crossing yesterday at around 1.45pm when the motorcycle approached the crossing.

The rider slowed down before shouting abuse at her, and then accelerating from the scene, causing the woman to stumble and fall in the road.

Several members of the public came to her aid, for which the woman is very grateful, and fortunately she was not seriously injured, according to a spokeswoman from Hampshire Constabulary.

The Quay Street roundabout in Fareham. Picture: Google Maps

She said: ‘The motorcycle is described as an orange and black Harley Davidson. We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, or perhaps captured it or the motorcycle in the area on Dash Cam.

‘We would also like to appeal directly to the rider to make contact so we can talk to them about this incident.’

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 44210409946.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org

