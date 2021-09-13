Fareham police officers 'pelted with stones and bottles' in public order incident in Titchfield
POLICE officers were threatened and pelted with stones and bottles in a public order incident.
Officers were called to the Titchfield Common area on Sunday, after reports of a man acting aggressively in Churchill Close at around 7am.
A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘During police attendance, officers were threatened and bottles and stones were thrown at police.
‘Fortunately no officers were injured.’
James Harris, 38, from Park Cottage Drive in Titchfield, has been charged with two assaults on an emergency worker, and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour.
He is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today.