Fareham shoppers frustrated as Asda "gridlocked" after power cut leaves area "rammed"
and live on Freeview channel 276
Shoppers have been reported getting stuck in the car park at Newgate Lane for lengthy periods.
READ NOW: Plans for McDonald’s submitted
Writing on social media, one shopper said: “Gridlock in Fareham Asda stuck in car park no one is going anywhere. Electric is down everywhere.”
Another said: “Yes chaotic. We just managed to get out before it got any worse. Potentially down until 8pm this evening.”
A third said it was “totally rammed”, while a fourth person had some good news, saying: “Quite surprised companies as large as Asda and B&M don't have a backup generator. Fareham town centre is fine.”
A fifth person added: “The car park in Asda is gridlocked, we have been 45 minutes trying to leave, you would think that the police would organise something to get the traffic moving.”