Fareham shoppers frustrated as Asda "gridlocked" after power cut leaves area "rammed"

People have been left frustrated by “gridlock” at Asda in Fareham following a power cut.

Shoppers have been reported getting stuck in the car park at Newgate Lane for lengthy periods.

Writing on social media, one shopper said: “Gridlock in Fareham Asda stuck in car park no one is going anywhere. Electric is down everywhere.”

Asda in Fareham. Pic: Google

Another said: “Yes chaotic. We just managed to get out before it got any worse. Potentially down until 8pm this evening.”

A third said it was “totally rammed”, while a fourth person had some good news, saying: “Quite surprised companies as large as Asda and B&M don't have a backup generator. Fareham town centre is fine.”