Rightmove conducted a survey which asked thousands of people if they are ecstatic with where they live, or if they displeased. It was a part of their Happy at Home study. Fareham finished tenth in regional list – ranking 40th nationally – with Newbury being crowned as the happiest place in the area.

Portsmouth ranked 36th in regional standings, fourth last, and 185th nationally. Other survey locations in Hampshire include Winchester, eighth, Isle of Wight, 14th, Basingstoke, 25th and Southampton, 32nd.

Portsmouth has a low rank on the Rightmove happiness survey, but Fareham has received positive responses. Picture: Adobe Stock.

Rightmove said: ‘This year’s Happy at Home study, now in its 11th year, asked over 21,000 people how they feel about where they live. The results show that having a sense of belonging to your local area is the most important contributor towards happiness, along with having a strong sense of community, and polite and friendly residents.’