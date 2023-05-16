The Princess Royal thanked the two million who served and spoke to hundreds of former servicemen at the National Memorial Arboretum on Tuesday, May 16, and said: ‘This nation owes all of them a huge debt of gratitude.’

She also laid a wreath at the Armed Forces Memorial to commemorate the 395 National Servicemen killed on active duty from 1947-63. The event was the culmination of the national ‘Ask Dad’ and ‘Ask Grandad’ campaigns by the Royal British Legion (RBL) to find the ‘unsung heroes’ of National Service.

Veteran Peter Backlog ahead of Remembering National Service - 60 years on, a Royal British Legion commemoration event to mark the service and sacrifice of all National Service veterans, at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Staffordshire. Picture date: Tuesday May 16, 2023. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Jacob King/PA Wire

Speaking at the service in Staffordshire, Princess Anne said: ‘Some thrived, others endured, but all were called upon to give up some of their time for this country and they did just that. As the mists of the Second World War cleared and Britain tried to forge a new future, these men were stationed across the globe and also here at home. Some saw active duty while others did not.

‘But they understood all too well the price of freedom and shouldered that burden on our behalf. All were prepared to step forward and serve our country when we needed them. We recognise that this nation owes all of them a huge debt of gratitude for that service. If I may, on behalf of the entire country, take this opportunity to thank them all.’

Peter Backlog, 86, signed up for National Service aged 18 in 1955 and ‘really enjoyed it’, before joining the Royal Marines Reserves, leaving as a Major in 1983.

He said: ‘Once a Marine, always a Marine. I think it taught us to never give up, and that takes you right through civilian life. It also teaches you timing. Never be late, never be early, so I annoy my grandchildren by being furious if they’re more than five minutes late or five minutes early.’

Veterans Peter Backlog, Ray Harrington and George Connery ahead of Remembering National Service - 60 years on, a Royal British Legion commemoration event to mark the service and sacrifice of all National Service veterans, at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Staffordshire. Picture date: Tuesday May 16, 2023.

During his service, Mr Backlog, who now lives in Fareham, Hampshire, fought in the Suez Crisis as part of Operation Musketeer and received the Naval General Service Medal.

But he did not believe it would ever return, and added: ‘It became normal to do National Service. Nowadays, without National Service, would it come back? No. I don’t think the ‘snowflake’ generation would put up with it, and nor should they. What’s the point in training people to shoot other people, unwillingly? It wouldn’t work.’