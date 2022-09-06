Fareham youth centre to celebrate 25th anniversary with free family fun-day

Genesis Centre in Locks Heath is celebrating its 25th anniversary of operations.

The Genesis Centre in Centre Way, Locks Heath, is celebrating its 25th year in operation.

To mark the occasion, the centre will be hosting a free fun-day from 2.30pm to 4.30pm on Saturday, September 10.

On offer for all attendees will be a bouncy castle, displays of youth work over the years, and a wide variety of arts and crafts stalls.

The event will be opened by the Mayor of Fareham, Councillor Mike Ford, who will also be unveiling a plaque at the centre.

The Genesis Centre – which is part of youth charity Y Services – has a music studio available for public hire.