Fareham youth centre to celebrate 25th anniversary with free family fun-day

A YOUTH centre in Fareham is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a free family-friendly community event.

By Richard Lemmer
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 5:33 pm
The Genesis Centre in Centre Way, Locks Heath, is celebrating its 25th year in operation.

To mark the occasion, the centre will be hosting a free fun-day from 2.30pm to 4.30pm on Saturday, September 10.

On offer for all attendees will be a bouncy castle, displays of youth work over the years, and a wide variety of arts and crafts stalls.

The event will be opened by the Mayor of Fareham, Councillor Mike Ford, who will also be unveiling a plaque at the centre.

The Genesis Centre – which is part of youth charity Y Services – has a music studio available for public hire.

A spokeswoman from Y Services: ‘This is such a monumental anniversary for a youth centre during such uncertain times. We are so proud of this venue and the what it provides for young people and the local community.’

