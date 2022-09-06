Fareham youth centre to celebrate 25th anniversary with free family fun-day
A YOUTH centre in Fareham is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a free family-friendly community event.
The Genesis Centre in Centre Way, Locks Heath, is celebrating its 25th year in operation.
To mark the occasion, the centre will be hosting a free fun-day from 2.30pm to 4.30pm on Saturday, September 10.
On offer for all attendees will be a bouncy castle, displays of youth work over the years, and a wide variety of arts and crafts stalls.
The event will be opened by the Mayor of Fareham, Councillor Mike Ford, who will also be unveiling a plaque at the centre.
The Genesis Centre – which is part of youth charity Y Services – has a music studio available for public hire.
A spokeswoman from Y Services: ‘This is such a monumental anniversary for a youth centre during such uncertain times. We are so proud of this venue and the what it provides for young people and the local community.’