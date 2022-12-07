Farlington Church plants 18 trees to mark national tree planting week
THE CHURCH of the Resurrection, Farlington, has celebrated national tree planting week.
The church decided to mark the national tree planting week by planting 18 new saplings on the church land.
On December 3, the congregation of the church came together to plant the native trees that were given to them from the Tree Council and some of the trees that were planted included birch, mountain ash, hazel and hawthorn.
SEE ALSO: Specsavers stores in Hampshire set up collection points for Sophie's Legacy ahead of Christmas
This event was arranged by the parish Eco Church Team as part of their commitment to care for God’s creation and increase biodiversity on their church land.
Miriam Sampson, who leads the Eco Church Team in the parish said: ‘We have already created a wildflower area on our church land and as these trees grow they will help clean the air, lock up carbon and provide berries for birds to eat. We hope local residents will enjoy their blossom in the spring and the shade they provide in summer.’