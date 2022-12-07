On December 3, the congregation of the church came together to plant the native trees that were given to them from the Tree Council and some of the trees that were planted included birch, mountain ash, hazel and hawthorn.

Miriam Sampson, who leads the Eco Church Team in the parish said: ‘We have already created a wildflower area on our church land and as these trees grow they will help clean the air, lock up carbon and provide berries for birds to eat. We hope local residents will enjoy their blossom in the spring and the shade they provide in summer.’