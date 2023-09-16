Farmfoods will replace closed Lidl store in Gosport - with opening date announced
Lidl closed its Forton Road supermarket on May 28 after a major reshuffle amid ambitious expansion plans.
A spokeswoman for the German discount chain said at the time: “The store on Forton Road will be closing on May 28 after 25 years of service. We have a newer store just two mins away off Fareham Road, which connects to Forton Road.”
It has now been confirmed that Farmfoods will replace Lidl at the location. The store is due to open on October 14.
Lidl maintains a nearby store in Fareham Road in Gosport. The supermarket giant has confirmed it is looking to open 19 new stores in Hampshire this year according to its 2023 list.
Lidl has said it wants to have a total of 1,100 stores across the country as it seeks new sites across the UK.
The business is planning on opening new sites in Portsmouth, Fareham and across Hampshire amid a rapid rise in sales last year – increasing by 26 per cent in 2022. Part of these proposals is to relocate specific shops.
The spokeswoman said similar proposals are planned for Gosport. She added: “Gosport is on our site requirements list and our teams are actively looking for sites in Gosport for a new Lidl store.”
Employees at the Forton Road shop would be redeployed if possible, the spokeswoman said. Lidl opened 50 new supermarkets last year.
As previously reported in The News, LIdl GB CEORyan McDonnell said: “The last few years have been challenging for everyone, but we’ve made it clear that we’re more committed than ever to ensuring that every single household has access to a Lidl store.”