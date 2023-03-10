News you can trust since 1877
Father John Misty postpones Portsmouth show due to illness in middle of UK tour

American musician Joshua Tillman – who performs as Father John Misty - will not make his scheduled appearance at the Portsmouth Guildhall tomorrownote-0 night due to illness.

By Joe Buncle
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Mar 2023, 6:38pm

The indie rock singer and guitarist is currently partway through a UK tour but has also cancelled tonight’s scheduled show in Brighton. A spokesperson for Tillman confirmed that he has fallen ill leading the show to be postponed and possibly rescheduled.

A statement from his promotional team said: ’It’s with sadness we announce that unfortunately due to illness, tomorrow's Father John Misty show at Portsmouth Guildhall will not be going ahead. We are extremely sorry for any inconvenience this may cause at such short notice, but please be assured this is not a decision that has been taken lightly. We ask that you please hold onto your tickets whilst we work with the artist to find a rescheduled date for the show.’

Father John Misty was scheduled to perform at Portsmouth Guildhall on March 11, 2023
It is still unconfirmed if further dates in the tour will go ahead.

