The indie rock singer and guitarist is currently partway through a UK tour but has also cancelled tonight’s scheduled show in Brighton . A spokesperson for Tillman confirmed that he has fallen ill leading the show to be postponed and possibly rescheduled.

A statement from his promotional team said: ’It’s with sadness we announce that unfortunately due to illness, tomorrow's Father John Misty show at Portsmouth Guildhall will not be going ahead. We are extremely sorry for any inconvenience this may cause at such short notice, but please be assured this is not a decision that has been taken lightly. We ask that you please hold onto your tickets whilst we work with the artist to find a rescheduled date for the show.’