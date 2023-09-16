Watch more videos on Shots!

The fatal single-vehicle accident involving a white Peugeot 208 happened at the Junction 12 off-slip for the M3 Southbound at around 3pm.

The driver, an 85-year-old woman from Worcestershire, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed.

Police

A police statement said: “We’re appealing for witnesses to a fatal collision which occurred in Eastleigh.

“Police were called at 3.04pm to a single vehicle collision involving a white Peugeot 208 on the Allbrook Intersection, at the top of the Junction 12 off-slip for the M3 southbound.

“Despite the efforts of emergency services and members of the public at the scene, the driver of the Peugeot – an 85-year-old woman – was pronounced dead at the scene.”