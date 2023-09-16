News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown
American XL bullies 'to be banned by end of the year'
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines

Female motorist killed in M3 motorway crash, police confirm

A female motorist was killed following a motorway crash on Friday afternoon, police have confirmed.
By Steve Deeks
Published 16th Sep 2023, 11:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Sep 2023, 11:36 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The fatal single-vehicle accident involving a white Peugeot 208 happened at the Junction 12 off-slip for the M3 Southbound at around 3pm.

READ NOW: A27 crash delays

The driver, an 85-year-old woman from Worcestershire, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed.

PolicePolice
Police
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A police statement said: “We’re appealing for witnesses to a fatal collision which occurred in Eastleigh.

Police were called at 3.04pm to a single vehicle collision involving a white Peugeot 208 on the Allbrook Intersection, at the top of the Junction 12 off-slip for the M3 southbound.

“Despite the efforts of emergency services and members of the public at the scene, the driver of the Peugeot – an 85-year-old woman – was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44230376993.

Related topics:PoliceWorcestershireA27EastleighPeugeot