Fire breaks out at Titchfield farm in early hours of morning

A witness to a fire at a farm has described it as being like ‘lava flowing’.

The blaze broke out on Triangle Lane, Titchfield, at around 12.30am today and 300 tonnes of straw caught alight.

Dramatic picture captures scale of the fire at the farm. Picture: Emma Cumbes

Resident Emma Cumbes saw the fire break out in the early hours of this morning and called Hampshire Fire and Rescue.

She said: ‘We noticed the fire at 00.30 and called the fire services then, it must of started a short time earlier as the barn was full to the brim with bails and it went up quickly.

‘Bails fell from there stacks looking like lava flowing.’

A spokeswoman for Hampshire Fire and Rescue said that crews from Fareham and Eastleigh attended the blaze.

300 tonnes of straw were reported to be well alight.

The fire was stopped at around 7.30am and firefighters handed the scene over the the farmer, the spokeswoman added.

