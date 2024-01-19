Fire crews called out to university halls in Southampton following kitchen-related fire
Fire crews had to attend a student halls of residence after a fire broke out in a kitchen.
Firefighters from St Mary’s, Hightown, Redbridge, Cosham and Eastleigh were called shortly before 8:30pm on January 17, after a fire broke out at a university hall of residence in Southampton. Students were quickly evacuated from their halls by the fire service to ensure everyone’s safety.
The fire was cooking related and had been put on arrival, but crews were required to use ventilation fans to clear a large amount of smoke from the building before returning to their stations.