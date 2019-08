A TEA towel left on a hob started a blaze in a high-rise building.

Crews from Havant and Cosham were called to Harding House in High Street, Cosham, at 10.23am.

Firefighters said the damage was limited to just the tea towel.

The flat’s occupants returned home to find the alarm going off.

Crews left at around 10.50am after giving residents fire safety advice not to leave items near a lit hob.