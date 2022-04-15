Fire crews tackle several blazes in Hilsea and on Southsea seafront caused by barbecues
SOUTHSEA fire crews were called to tackle a number of fires in the area today.
Firefighters dealt swiftly with two blazes on the seafront, caused by barbecues, and two more in the Foxes Forest area of Hilsea.
All the fires were minor.
On Twitter Southsea fire station said: ‘Please act responsibly and use the appropriate bins when discarding your litter and/or disposable bbqs.’