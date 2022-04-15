Firefighters dealt swiftly with two blazes on the seafront, caused by barbecues, and two more in the Foxes Forest area of Hilsea.

All the fires were minor.

On Twitter Southsea fire station said: ‘Please act responsibly and use the appropriate bins when discarding your litter and/or disposable bbqs.’

A fire on Southsea Common today