A FIRE has ripped through a petrol station and destroyed part of the forecourt and a camper van.

Firefighters were called to the Shell petrol station in Fontwell this morning after calls about a camper van on fire.

Picture: Jade Marshall

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: ‘We received multiple calls this morning saying that a camper van was on fire on the forecourt of the petrol garage in Fontwell.

‘Calls were also reporting that the fire had spread to the garage forecourt. Crews who were on the seen confirmed that was the case and that the camper van and forecourt were on fire.’

Three fire engines attended the scene.

The spokesman confirmed there were no reports of any injuries and how the fire started is currently unknown.

Sussex Police has been approached for a comment.

