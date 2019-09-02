Fire service confirms cause of high rise fire at Buckland tower block

A FIRE that broke out in a Portsmouth tower block at the weekend was started in the bin chute, it has been confirmed.

On Saturday evening, Wingfield Street in Buckland was closed off by police while firefighters dealt with a fire at Pickwick House.

Pickwick House. Picture: Google Maps

Firefighters from Southsea, Portchester, Havant, Fareham, Wickham, Waterlooville, and Eastleigh were all called to the incident, spending just under an hour tackling the blaze.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue has said the fire was started by bags of domestic waste that had been thrown down the bin chute.

A spokeswoman for the fire service said: ‘Eight teams attended a fire in the bin shute of a of the twelve-storey domestic building.

‘The fire was on the fourth floor involving bags of domestic waste and confined to the shute.

‘One hose reel was used to extinguish.’

Nobody was injured as a result of the fire.

