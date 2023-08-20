News you can trust since 1877
Fire service releases image of car precariously placed after smashing through barrier on A31 motorway in Hampshire

Hampshire’s fire service has released an image of a car precariously placed after smashing through a barrier on a motorway.
By Steve Deeks
Published 20th Aug 2023, 16:57 BST- 1 min read

Firefighters from Ringwood and nearby Dorset were called following a one-vehicle crash on the A31 in Hampshire shortly before 6am last week.

The car had gone through a barrier and was hanging over the parallel slip road.

Fortunately, no one was trapped, with crews assessing one casualty who was then passed into the care of paramedics.

The incident on Monday was handed over to police.

