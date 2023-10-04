News you can trust since 1877
The fire service had to dismantle the door of a washing machine after a cat got its leg stuck.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 4th Oct 2023, 17:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 17:41 BST
A cat, who had trapped its leg in a washing machine door, has been rescued by Portsmouth firefighters.

The Southsea crew were called to the property on Brompton Road at 00:28 on October 4.

The crew had to use a drill to dismantle the door and release the animal, who is believed to have broken its leg.

The owner then took the pet onto a local vet surgery for treatment.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service animal rescue officer was stood down before they arrived, prior to firefighters leaving the scene and returning to station once the stop message was received at 00:42.

