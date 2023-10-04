Fire services dismantle washing machine door after cat got its leg stuck
The fire service had to dismantle the door of a washing machine after a cat got its leg stuck.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 4th Oct 2023, 17:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 17:41 BST
A cat, who had trapped its leg in a washing machine door, has been rescued by Portsmouth firefighters.
The Southsea crew were called to the property on Brompton Road at 00:28 on October 4.
The crew had to use a drill to dismantle the door and release the animal, who is believed to have broken its leg.
The owner then took the pet onto a local vet surgery for treatment.