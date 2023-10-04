Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A cat, who had trapped its leg in a washing machine door, has been rescued by Portsmouth firefighters.

The Southsea crew were called to the property on Brompton Road at 00:28 on October 4.

The crew had to use a drill to dismantle the door and release the animal, who is believed to have broken its leg.

