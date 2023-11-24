News you can trust since 1877
Firefighters battle large garage blaze in Gosport as people warned to avoid area

Firefighters are battling a large blaze in Gosport this evening – with people warned to avoid the area.
By Steve Deeks
Published 24th Nov 2023, 20:33 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 20:33 GMT
Hampshire fire service said: “Crews are currently dealing with a garage fire on The Avenue, Gosport. Please avoid the area to allow access for emergency services vehicles and if you live nearby we advise you to close your windows and doors.”

The incident was reported around 6.30pm.

More to follow when we have it.

