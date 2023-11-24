Firefighters battle large garage blaze in Gosport as people warned to avoid area
Firefighters are battling a large blaze in Gosport this evening – with people warned to avoid the area.
Hampshire fire service said: “Crews are currently dealing with a garage fire on The Avenue, Gosport. Please avoid the area to allow access for emergency services vehicles and if you live nearby we advise you to close your windows and doors.”
The incident was reported around 6.30pm.
More to follow when we have it.