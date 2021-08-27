A library image of one of Hampshire Fire and Rescue's fire engine, Winston Churchill Avenue, Portsmouth. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (240119-9)

Firefighters have been battling throughout the evening to bring the flaming set of bales, at New Barn Farm, in Southwick, under control.

The incident sparked shortly after midnight.

Two crews from Cosham were mobilised, supported by a third team from Fareham.

It’s not clear how the hay bale fire ignited.

However, teams fought back the flames with high-power hose pumps.

One crew from Cosham still remains at the scene controlling the fire.

A spokesman from the station expected the team to remain at the scene for much of the rest of the morning damping down the blazing stack.

He added: ‘When we arrived, a large stack of hay bales was completely engulfed in flames. The hay bales are worth between £60,000 and £80,000. They have been completely destroyed.’

