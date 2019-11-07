Firefighters called to Gosport home after wheelie bins melt and hot tub cable is destroyed

FIREFIGHTERS were called to a property in Gosport after two wheelie bins caught fire.
Both bins were melted in the blaze which took place down the side of a detached property in Green Lane, Alverstoke at 7.43pm.
A spokesman for Gosport Fire Station said a person at the property recalled hearing fireworks going off nearby around the time of the fire.
However he said the incident is not being treated nor a concern to the local community, despite its cause being unknown.
It is understood the blaze also melted an external cable to a hot tub at the property.
The home suffered no other damage and no one was injured.