One crew from Cosham Fire Station supported medical personnel at 8pm yesterday evening.

A woman was being loaded into an ambulance in Oriel Road, at the junction of London Road, Hilsea.

South Central Ambulance Service were deployed to Oriel Road, at the junction of London Road, Hilsea, last night to treat a woman who was unwell.

An ambulance from South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) and a support vehicle were also pictured at the scene.

Crew manager Dave Cole, of Cosham Fire Station, told The News: ‘We were called to assist with the removal of a patient, as an extra pair of hands.

‘There was a lady that was not very well and we were asked to help paramedics at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firefighters from Cosham Fire Station were called to assist paramedics with the removal of a patient.

‘We went to assist with getting her to the ambulance.

‘She was a female and we did not need to do any casualty care, the paramedics looked after her and administered care.