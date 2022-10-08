Firefighters deployed to assist paramedics administering care to woman in Portsmouth last night
FIREFIGHTERS were deployed to assist paramedics who were taking care of a woman who was unwell.
One crew from Cosham Fire Station supported medical personnel at 8pm yesterday evening.
A woman was being loaded into an ambulance in Oriel Road, at the junction of London Road, Hilsea.
Read More
Most Popular
-
1
Victor Farrant: Portsmouth murderer's evil deeds documented in Sky Crime TV show tonight
-
2
HMS Prince of Wales: Royal Navy warship's will leave Portsmouth tonight after morning cancellation
-
3
Gosport man Martin Butler, 43, found guilty of raping girl, 16, in alleyway before silencing her with threats of more harm
An ambulance from South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) and a support vehicle were also pictured at the scene.
Crew manager Dave Cole, of Cosham Fire Station, told The News: ‘We were called to assist with the removal of a patient, as an extra pair of hands.
‘There was a lady that was not very well and we were asked to help paramedics at the scene.
‘We went to assist with getting her to the ambulance.
‘She was a female and we did not need to do any casualty care, the paramedics looked after her and administered care.
‘The stop message was at 8.40pm.’