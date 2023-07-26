Firefighters from across Hampshire tackle blaze at church building in Gosport
Firefighters from Gosport, Fareham, Cosham and Eastleigh, along with the aerial ladder from Southsea were called to the scene on St Andrews Road at around 1:30pm this afternoon.
A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said: “A church building fire was tackled by crews in Gosport earlier on today.
“The fire in the two-storey main hall building had caused heavy smoke logging, with firefighters conducting a search of the premises but no persons were found inside.
“Wearing breathing apparatus the firefighters stopped the blaze using hose reels and jets before delivering community safety materials to nearby properties.
“HIWFRS left the scene shortly before 3pm.”
Firefighters cordoned off part of the road while they tackled the fire to ensure no one was hurt.