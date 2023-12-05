Firefighters have been in Gunwharf Road in Portsmouth following fire involving tanker full of Kerosene
Firefighters have been dealing with a blaze this morning involving a tanker full of kerosene in Portsmouth.
Crews from Southsea and Cosham, together with the Police and Wightlink Ferries, have had to work together this morning (December 5) to resolve an incident involving a tanker carrying approximately 40,000 liters of Kerosene on Gunwharf Road, Portsmouth.
The fire was quickly extinguished and the crews have been monitoring the situation which may cause some delays when travelling to the area.
To report an emergency, call 999.